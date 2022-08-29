Need more punk? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



Thrilling Living has put out some of the greatest punk records of the last decade, but right now, its future is uncertain. Uncertain in the way any fucking thing feels uncertain currently—whether it’s the rise in tomorrow’s heat index, which human rights will be stripped away next, which COVID variant is on the rise, or how many mass shootings we’ll have by the end of the week, all while world leaders are bickering over who looks more disgusting shirtless (yup). It’s not only that the last couple years have shifted everyone’s understanding of normalcy, but we’ve entered into a world that feels increasingly unsafe. And when a sense of safety shifts, priorities shift. When I catch Thrilling Living founder Grace Ambrose over the phone, there’s a sense her priorities have changed. She jokes about her negative tone. “Sorry,” she says, laughing dryly. “Caught me on a really grumpy day.”



So much has collapsed in both the music industry and the world since the Kansas City-based punk label put out its first release in 2016 (In School’s Cement Fucker EP). In a country that made clear its interest in the neglect of all life forms with three major supreme court decisions in late June—overturning Roe V. Wade, limiting states gun laws, and diminishing the power of the Environmental Protection Agency—these days, it’s much more of a horror to be alive than it is a thrill. After last year’s three full-length releases from Judy and the Jerks, MALFLORA, and Girlsperm, Ambrose has decided to prioritize her work with a Kansas City’s community-based harm reduction program, while finishing what will be a formative text about Swiss punk group LiLiPUT/Kleenex.

These days, it’s much more of a horror to be alive than it is a thrill.

Whether the label’s hiatus is for three months or a decade, thankfully the dozen or so releases on Thrilling Living have high perpetuity. Its roster covers a spectrum of high-octane punk music that will have your nervous system buzzing, whether its bands are decrying creatures such as American fascist cops or heralding goblins, slugs, and crazy frogs.



Ambrose says she didn’t start a record label with any intention of making money. “The label is not my job. It never was and I never intended it to be.”



Thrilling Living began while Ambrose was the coordinator of the iconic punk fanzine Maximum Rocknroll. Making the magazine and maintaining MRR’s archives was a full time gig based around the entire international punk community. And despite having some curatorial input at MRR, Ambrose wanted a punk project that was completely her own. “An important focus for me was that every band I've ever released has women in it, has queer group people in it, people of color… It’s a label that is focused on people that are marginalized within the punk community and at large, but that's not intended to be a marketing tactic or something that I advertise,” she says.



Even though Thrilling Living was a way to separate her own punk prerogative from Maximum Rocknroll, she took to heart the ethos from the publication’s founder. “Tim Yohannan always used to say about if music should be covered in MRR, ‘Well, is it maximum rock ’n’ roll?’ You have to take it quite literally. Is it wild, extreme, in-the-red rock ’n’ roll? I have that same feeling about Thrilling Living. I don’t want life to be a bore. I want to be excited. I want to be joyful. If you have that electric, alive feeling, I want to be thrilled. I hope that this music gets people going in that way.”

From the raw, drywood brutality of Mexico City’s Riña or the deadpan pulse of London’s Child’s Pose, Ambrose’s sonic selections are vast. You can find crunchy, vacuous, black hole punk with SBSM’s Leave Your Body EP or get wrapped up in Special Interest’s techno-punk whirlpool. Sniffany & the Nits is fever dream pogo punk for Freddy Krueger fans; Judy and the Jerks is the younger sibling that’s ready for a food fight and understands more than any of the adults in a room combined. Both in sound and thrill, it’s all over the place.



“I don't think that there's a ‘Thrilling Living’ sound at all,” Ambrose says. “It’s pretty diverse but I would like to think there’s a vibe and it’s not just a hodgepodge. It’s a cool, eclectic family. It's sort of reflective of my own personal tastes and interests. And as it should be, it's my label.



If you’re in need of a horse girl anthem filled with sexual innuendos (Sniffany & the Nits’ “Horse Girl”), industrial punk that questions the aftermath of mutual destruction (Special Interest’s “Homogenized Milk), and uses a phrase like “mass extinction, quiche lorraine” to sum up the climate catastrophe (Xylitol’s “Dim the Sun”), then you’re in luck! “I’m drawn to smart lyrics, catchy music, music that is extreme or idiosyncratic in some way,” Ambrose says. “I think that everything [on the label] does that.”



“Ultimately at the end of the day, my number one priority is that I want the bands to be happy,” Ambrose says. “I want them to make something that they’re going to look at in twenty years or whatever and be really proud of.”

Ambrose says that facilitating “people’s travel and touring and using the record as the little piece of that economy to get people from place to place” was one of the most compelling reasons for putting records out. The pandemic has complicated that. It’s no longer as basic as throwing your equipment in a van and waiting for the people to come; if people come, bands put themselves and fans at risk to a growing number of COVID variants. And that’s not the only challenge of running a punk label in 2022. “It's tiresome… it’s a business obviously,” she says. “There’s no two ways around that, but going on Instagram and posting about a record for sale does not spark joy."



“I’m trying to spend less time on Instagram in general. Every band with an Instagram and every label with an Instagram, I totally get why that has to happen. I don't think anyone has fun doing it. But I have limited brain cells left on this earth. And this is not where I want to put them.”



“Every band with an Instagram and every label with an Instagram, I totally get why that has to happen. But I have limited brain cells left on this earth.”



Which brings me to a couple of Ambrose’s favorite releases. “We’re generating content. We’re gonna feed the algorithm,” proclaims an ominous voice on Xyiltol’s “Gray Goo”, off their 2017 EP, Is Toxic to Pigs? “We’re gonna feed it. It’s gonna be like a macaroni and cheese platter and it’s gonna keep eating it and eating it,” the voice continues. The masked, low-pitched vocals sound exactly like how I’d imagine my kidnapper from The Purge would speak to me. Or maybe the new head of Kraft’s digital marketing services.



“Xylitol is totally an unmatched genius lyrical band. I think both of those records are actually very apt for this moment,” Ambrose says, referring to 2020’s I’m Pretty Sure I Would Know If Reality Were Fundamentally Different Than I Perceived It To Be and Is Toxic to Pigs?



“I’ll probably listen to their most recent record after I get off the phone with you,” she adds.

Whatever future existence Thrilling Living has, it might not be solely as a record label. “I don't want to put any kind of proclamation about the end or whatever,” Ambrose says. “I would like Thrilling Living to be a container that various projects I want to do live in, in the future. In five years, if I want to put a record out or if I want to put a tape out, or release a weird print or another book—I want that door to be open for myself.”



She also has no intentions of transforming her punk venture into a mogul monstrosity. “I think most people that make their punk label their business…You got to churn out a lot of stuff to make enough money to support yourself. And not every band needs a record.” She pauses. “So I'll just say that.”



Valerie Solanas, a polarizing anarchist visionary who was well-known for the attempted murder of Andy Warhol, published the influential radical feminist text The SCUM Manifesto in 1976. The manifesto, which is where Ambrose’s anti-bore operation got its name, opens with a rebuke of modern society: “There remains to civic-minded, responsible, thrill-seeking females only to overthrow the government, eliminate the money system, institute complete automation and destroy the male sex.”



Over 50 years later, as we lurch back to draconian times, that directive remains both extreme and prescient, much like the releases on Thrilling Living.