CREEM: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine poster

CREEM: AMERICA’S ONLY ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MAGAZINE

Capturing the messy upheaval of the ‘70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, and its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse. Ripping back the curtain on CREEM’s wild and disruptive newsroom and the band of unruly outsiders that ran it, (genius clown prince Lester Bangs, visionary publisher Barry Kramer, and others who weren't all that different than the rock stars they covered), the film explores why even over fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

Directed by Scott Crawford.

Stream exclusively on:
The Code Collection or Prime Video

DotWhack

Here’s A Trailer

Starring Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Kirk Hammett, Michael Stipe, Thurston Moore, Cameron Crowe, and more

“Irreverent, boundary-smashing”
-The New York Times

The creem magazine archives

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover 1986

CREEM cover December 1977
Digital subscription to creem magazine

Digital

$5 / Month

Monthly digital archive access
(includes new issues)

10% off the CREEM shop

CREEM Print + Digital package with temporary magazine cover

Print + Digital

$79 / Year

4 issues of CREEM Magazine

1 year of the digital archive

15% off the CREEM shop

CREEM Fan Club pack with temporary magazine cover

Fan Club

$129 / Year

Annual gift ($60 value)

4 issues of CREEM Magazine

1 year of the digital archive

20% off the CREEM shop

Exclusive cool shit

