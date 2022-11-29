CREEM is a quarterly magazine, printed and shipped four times throughout the year: September, December, March, and June. Your subscription starts with the next issue in the annual cycle and it will be mailed to you at that time. Check your confirmation email for details on when your first issue will ship.

Right now, new subscriptions start with Issue #002 shipping in December 2022. The deadline to start a subscription to receive issue #002 as your first issue is November 29, 2022.

CREEM is not available on newsstands or in stores. We print based on subscriber numbers and need to deliver that info to our printer ahead of publication, so there is a deadline to subscribe before the shipping date. Follow details at creem.com/subscribe and @creem.

Sometimes we’ll have extra magazines to sell individually. Check creem.com/shop right now to see if there are copies of CREEM #001 left. If you are a current subscriber, register and/or log in to receive your discount on the purchase.

If you subscribed before August 21, 2022, and are still waiting for CREEM #001 to arrive via USPS, please contact customerservice@creem.com with details so we can issue you a replacement.