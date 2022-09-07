Want more Aussie punk? Subscribe to CREEM.



If you ignore the social climbers and degenerates at its periphery, the underground punk scene can look a lot like an outsider’s utopia, the living embodiment of the Ramones’ proclamation “Gabba gabba, we accept you, we accept you, one of us” at the start of 1977’s “Pinhead.” (That line was lifted from the 1932 cult classic Freaks—so of course it is a most fitting rallying cry for all the weirdos of the world.) It’s also the reason meeting a fellow punk nerd anywhere on the planet doesn’t feel too different from meeting someone new at your local club or DIY venue. So when CREEM asked me to track down beloved Australian multi-instrumentalist and producer Mikey Young, I was more than game. In a climate where oversharing has become so normalized that Tommy Lee’s recent literal interpretation of “putting it all out there” on not one, but three social networks barely elicited a blink, Young’s musical CV and understated media presence have inadvertently created a mythos around him. Where some might cast him as an elusive man of mystery, I suspect that the reality is he’s too busy working to bother with smoke and mirrors—and probably too down-to-earth to care about that stuff anyway.



Arguably best known as a founding member and guitarist of Melbourne garage-rock phenoms Eddy Current Suppression Ring and riveting synth-punk alchemists Total Control, Young’s played in a dizzying number of bands and projects since the early 2000s. Most recently, he’s been focused on the exploratory electronic soundscapes he puts out under his own name (he reissued his 2020 record Curtains on Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club back in January) and the Green Child, his laidback psych-pop duo with Raven Mahon (formerly of San Francisco indie trio Grass Widow), who is also his partner.