You know that scene in the first Terminator where protagonist Kyle Reese (played by Michael Biehn) asks what year it is? That’s me, like, all the time.



And yet, a modicum of internet research informs me that some music listed below is out now—like Telekinetic Yeti–and some has yet to be released (like the rest.) But hey, you’re already here, and there’s audio of everything streaming in this bright, glorious future of targeted advertisement that our overlords have wrought. So maybe put the entire compendium of human knowledge to use and enjoy what’s out there, alright? Insert mouth-fart here.

Telekinetic Yeti, Primordial (Tee Pee Records)

Having recovered from an ugly lineup split—which really matters in a two-piece—Iowa destroyers Telekinetic Yeti have delivered their second LP, Primordial. What you hear is what you get with its massive, lumbering, heavy-as-your-emotional-baggage mega fuzz processions. They make it dance and crush, and most of all, they make it memorable. It’s one of those records your lizard brain won’t let you put down. It makes damn near everything else sound like it’s trying too hard to do too much, when all you need to kick ass is a minor fortune of gear, a van, songs about monsters, and the will to remind your audience what genuine stoner metal should sound like.

All Souls, Ghosts Among Us (Oscura Records)

All Souls (ft. Fatso Johnson’s drummer Tony Tornay, members of Totimoshi) are the kind of band that makes you want to play a game of telephone. You’ll want to tell two friends about them, have them tell two more friends, and so on, until All Souls make a bunch of money that they deserve more than other people who have it.



Ghosts Among Us is the Los Angeles outfit’s third LP. Production from Alain Johannes (ex-Queens of the Stone Age) assures it’s also their most melodically engrossing and expansive. This band is a treasure. The full album is out in October, but the video for the lead single “I Dream” is playing now in its luchador-inclusive glory. You’ll love this band.

Dreadnought, The Endless (Profound Lore)

Far from endless (get it?), this six-song, full-length from Denver genre-weavers Dreadnought brings folk, progressive black metal, doom, and at least 15 other styles together. And through what I’m perfectly willing to assume is magic, they make it make sense. Atmospherically, listening to the band’s fifth LP, The Endless, feels like being in the woods, where it’s dark and something might eat you. That’s fine—the tracks are so gracefully and skillfully executed, it’s a joy to be consumed. Dreadnought have been at this music thing for a decade and there’s no one else out there who does what they do. When the LP drops at the end of August, that’s reason enough to listen.

Sun Voyager, Sun Voyager (Ripple Music)

Since 2013, Hudson Valley, New York’s Sun Voyager have been a boon to East Coast heavy psychedelia. Their forthcoming, self-titled, sophomore album (out in October) follows 2018’s Seismic Vibes—a killer release best remembered for its leadoff track, “God is Dead II,” a total explosion into the cosmic ether. But on Sun Voyager, the band drifts and shoves and jams with just a little bit of biker urgency (wait until you hear “To Hell We Ride.”) The record was just announced and the first song streaming is “Some Strange,” which I promise you isn’t misogynistic. Vibe with it, and look forward to more.