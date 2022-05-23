Need more steamy latex goth? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



Being a goth is hard. That is, because we make it that way.



It’s a subculture plump with aesthetes: the more your nails resemble Nosferatu’s, the more precarious your winklepicker heels, and the sharper your cat eye, the better. If we had to choose, we’d take form over function any day. Why else would we spend hours in front of the mirror to get dressed, all to perch in the foggy recesses of the club, or to sway on the dimly lit dance floor?



Extravagance is of the utmost importance to us. As a wise old bat band once proclaimed, “We love our audience!”



Visually, goth is a jumble of textures: PVC and vinyl, velvet and fishnet, leather and latex. The look and the feel of those fetishistic materials enhance the goth experience. Way before the mainstream indulged in rubber outfits (looking at you, Kim K.), goths, at the dawn of the subculture around the early 1980s, were priming and powdering their bodies after a latex catsuit bubble bath. Goth Mom Siouxsie Sioux paraded in her fetishistic ensembles that were both tough and tantalizing; many followed in her funereal steed, and, let’s just face it, we all want to be like her deep down inside.

Latex and its sister materials have utility—it’s not only a visual thing when it’s all shiny, lubed up and raring to go. It protects the body from substances, like that tasty snakebite currant drink, red wine, or other secretions, and provides an instant source of strength to the wearer. No, not in a superhero kind of way, but a master and servant type deal. (Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore knew what was up.) Sub and dom, vampire and victim: either way, the power scale is a formidable force in our scene.



They say goths are a horny folk, and we are; there’s a reason why the vampire is our mascot! When our music isn’t depressing as hell, it’s sexy. Sex dwarves, incendiary lovers, leather nuns… for us, everything is intertwined with death, and sex pairs quite nicely with it. So why wouldn’t fetish gear be a consistent item in our closets? We’ve supplied you with a sample playlist of “getting ready for the goth club” tracks so you can slither on (or painfully inch into) your outfits, ready to self-flagellate with your cat o'nine tails, or stomp on someone with those pointy-ass shoes. Enjoy.

Sexbeat, “Sexbeat”

As the anthem of the Batcave in London (the most famous 1980s club in our history), “Sexbeat” cracks the goth code: leather, lace, makeup on our faces? One hundred percent.

Specimen, “Beauty of Poisin”

Specimen, the Batcave’s in-house band, lived the real-life goth fairytale via their articulated androgynous outfits à la Frank N. Furter. And yes, that irresistible affliction to collect those seemingly harmful things described in “Beauty of Poisin,” such spikes, chains, and tight-fitting rubber, is real.

Soft Cell, “Sex Dwarf”

Perhaps one of the most perverted songs to come from the 1980s (or ever?), “Sex Dwarf” is hella weird and kinky—just the way we like it.

Leæther Strip, “Strap Me Down”

As the most aggressive choice on this list, “Strap Me Down” makes demands. Vocalist Claus Larsen sings, “These horny voices boil in my brain” (same, same), and has no qualms including his obscene BDSM fantasies into his music.

Gitane Demone, “Incendiary Lover”

Demone, formerly of deathrockers Christian Death, mastered the art of seduction and destruction with “Incendiary Lover.” Her vocals seethe and beckon her plaything to her lair—this one just reeks dirt, y’all.

Sisters of Mercy, “Temple of Love”

No goth playlist is safe from the Sisters of Mercy, that’s for damn sure, and “Temple of Love” is that sexy goth music I warned you about (all eight minutes of it). With Ofra Haza’s mystifying voice over the brutal beat of the drum machine, there’s little that’s more epic, or steamy, than this.

Cosmetics, “Black Leather Gloves”

This song fits… well, like a glove. Minimal and succinct, Cosmetics vocalist Aja Emma wastes no time in recalling how the leather turns her on—a yearning we can easily relate to.

The Leather Nun, “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Man After Midnight)”

Goths love blasphemy (hello, crucifixes) and the Leather Nun’s cover of ABBA’s famous single is perfectly irreverent.

Adam & The Ants, “Beat My Guest”

As new wave’s pervy bondage pirate, Adam Ant is no stranger to kink. “Beat My Guest” is perhaps the most outright in his debauchery as he invites his guests to beat him with a truncheon, a brick, or a cricket bat. Now that’s hospitality.

Vicious Pink, “Fetish”

Josie Warden, Vicious Pink’s vocalist, knows what turns her on; so much so, she spells out F-E-T-I-S-H to indisputably get her point across. Her fetish? You, you lucky bastard.

Chris & Cosey, “Sin”

Most of Chris & Cosey’s music is horny—possibly all of it. But “Sin” is a blatant confession of carnal desires, and who could deny Cosey her pleasure?

Boy Harsher, “Pain”

While this one is painfully obvious, “Pain” is a seminal crossover track to goth-dom. Give us pain, but put a cute lil’ bow on it.

Athamay, “Eternal Torture”

Finally, the playlist closes with a song that is perhaps the most indicative of the bond between goth, fetish and BDSM as the lyrics spew: “Sex, pain, pain, pleasure… eternal torture lasts forever.” Sign me up for that purgatorial playground.



If Spotify is your form of masichism, check out our playlist, here.























