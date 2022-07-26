NAME: Katie, David, Shane, Mete, Rob.
AGE: The Irish are immortal.
FROM: Dún Dealgan. It’s pronounced, “You’re American.”
OCCUPATION: Mogwai (the mischievous and water averse hobgoblin, not the band).
HOBBIES: Chess, drugs, and The Legend of Zelda.
LAST BOOK READ: The Bell Jar.
LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Maxed out hearts and stamina while finishing The Legend of Zelda. Maxed out hearts and stamina in general.
QUOTE: “What’s happening, kid?”
PROFILE: Dundalk’s Just Mustard are a buffet of the best bits of '90s alt served on a single plate. A little Smashing Pumpkins side, a Mazzy Star maincourse, and some Massive Attack for dessert makes a delicious meal. Also, they're kind of like the Cure, but nothing like The Cure.
Always say “Boy Howdy!”