“To marry sex and death together is a perfect union,” says Parma Ham about latex clothing and the goth subculture.

As a marriage that’s been entangled since the dawn of goth at the turn of the 1980s, the thrilling fascination of both sex and death is ever present. Black, goth’s color of choice, only enhances the allure: The shade of sin, it also reeks of prowess and elegance, two magnetic and essential components of the goth movement.