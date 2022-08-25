Warthog—the raging, Poison Idea-worship hardcore punk band from New York who just celebrated their ten year anniversary—is an unfuckwithable live act. As they’ve gigged around North America and Europe for the last decade, their shows have come to be known as a place where every attendee is a participant; where stage divers fling their bodies into the crowd, fists pump in the air, and general chaos is unleashed by their dedicated and adoring fans.



A raucous mosh pit matching the sonic fury of a ripping band is, of course, nothing new in the world of punk. But of all the bands out there doing it right now, nobody sets it off as aggressively and consistently as Warthog does–and have, since day one, when the band was billed under their goofy original name, Chain Wallet. When Warthog played their ten year anniversary show at Bowery Ballroom in NYC this past May, it was undeniable to everyone in the 575-person capacity room: the band had built something important.



Rather than try to rehash every moment of chaos Warthog has produced in their ten years of shows, we figured they’d spin the tale better than anyone. Below is a short oral history of Warthog’s most mental shows, from New York City to Mexico City and everywhere in between.