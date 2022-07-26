Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
What if Backstreet Boys had, like, you know, RIFFS? I mean, no one’s gonna deny that “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” smokes and is the No. 1 kinda-ironic-but-actually-not-at-all karaoke song for guys with sparrow and nautical star tattoos. Regardless, if they did have riffs, and a couple two-three bangers, then maybe their shows would vaguely resemble spring 2022’s super-sold-out megatour with Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult. There’s a reason so many tickets flew out the doorseeing a Turnstile show is a cathartic experience, one where you become one with the collective groove. Plus, we haven’t seen a frenzy for a tour like this since No Strings Attached. ⁠That shit’s larger than life. And so are these photos from the tour, courtesy Angela Owens, taken at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.—CREEM Staff

A dad holds up his son at a Turnstile show.
Teaching 'em early.
Turnstile's Brendan Yates poses for the camera on stage.
Turnstile's Brendan Yates exhibits his superior Jeet Kune Do.

Turnstile's Brendan jumps for air on stage at D.C.'s 9:30 Club.
Brendan spots a rat on the 9:30 Club stage.
Turnstile's Franz Lyons performs on stage.
Moments before Turnstile's Franz Lyons proves Lambada is the forbidden dance.
Turnstile performs on stage.
HI-YA!
Turnstile's Brendan Yates high-fives the crowd.
High-fives for sale!

Turnstile's Brendan Yates jumps for air on stage.
Someone really needs to call pest control...

Turnstile's Brendan mean-mugs on stage.
Brendan spots an ice cream stand mid-performance.

Turnstile's Brendan points his microphone at the crowd.
Give this man some ICE CREAM.
Tuning guitars before Turnstile takes the stage.
Pat tunes his rack tom.
Truth Cult's Paris Roberts screams into the microphone on stage at a Turnstile show.
Truth Cult's Paris Roberts needs to remember not to spend his food per diem on baseball cards.

Anthony from Ceremony and Ned from Glitterer embrace backstage at a show.
Anthony from Ceremony and Ned from Glitterer pause for a moment of zen.
Anthony from Ceremony plays a keytar on stage.
Anthony from Ceremony telepathically shouts out Wendy and Lisa.

Ceremony's Ross Farrar screams at the audience.
Ceremony's Ross Farrar comes to mid-gig and realizes he's not at the Syracuse Student Union poetry slam.

Ceremony performs on stage; guitarist Andy Nelson jumps up.
Ceremony's Andy Nelson jumps up and screams, "The floor is lava!" Bassist Jasmine Watson remains nonplussed.
Ceremony's Anthony and Truth Cult's Paris talk shop outside the venue.
Ceremony's Anthony explains his bitcoin brand CEREMONIE$ to Truth Cult's Paris.

