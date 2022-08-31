By December 1965, nineteen-year-old Richard Cole had only been road managing the Who for a few months. But the merry marauders of London's mod scene had already given him a lifetime of lessons in steering a group's pop rocketship to stardom. At that point, Cole had come to fully understand that making sure that the rhythm section (Keith Moon and John Entwistle) didn't smoke bomb the band out of hotels, much to the chagrin of the better behaved Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, was part of the job description. That, and procuring new equipment on a night’s notice was simply his responsibility, as the brand started smashing their gear at the end of their electrifying sets. What he wasn’t prepared for, however, was needing to replace band members.



There’s an infamous story of Keith Moon passing out behind his drum kit in the middle of a 1973 concert, in a fog of elephant tranquilizers and brandy, according to Pete Townshend. But Moon was also absent for a handful of Who gigs in December 1965, at just nineteen, due to exhaustion. The causation hasn’t been reported on, but according to Cole, it was around the time Moon introduced him to Drinamyl, an amphetamine commonly referred to as “purple hearts” among the Mods.

Photo Courtesy Richard Cole Richard Cole: Too fast, too furious. Also: fashionable?