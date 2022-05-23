The following is an excerpted feature from the new CREEM Magazine coming Sept. 15. Subscribe now to reserve your copy.

Sweet child o’ mine, but the cost of filling the tank has skyrocketed! One way to Slash prices, though: wear the same top hat decade after decade. Better than a bucket. Not pictured here with this murdered-out 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 Fastback Tribute: the six-inch stack of speeding tickets. What happened, Slash? Never heard of patience?



Read more from CREEM #1

Year of the Moon: An excerpt from Mods and Rockers, the Who book that will never be.

Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather: NOLA punks Special Interest imagine a better future through violence—are you with them?