It felt a little poetic to shoot Special Interest for my first print editorial. We have a bit of history together, and this was like a natural step up from where we had last left off. I’ve been buddies with the band for years, and interviewed them for my own self-published online zine in 2019. At the time, we all thought it was insane that they were opening up for bands like Limpwrist and Boyharsher. We wondered what was possible for a group of gays from New Orleans, carving out their own genre of no-wave future music in this post-modern world. Now they have shared bills with the Strokes and Megan Thee Stallion. They’re signed to Rough Trade, one of the biggest indie rock labels in the land.



So what happens next for the band? Special Interest are on the verge of…what? What do they like to do? What kind of art can they make when they can bill the tab? What is tiresome or unfulfilling? How will they manage to gain popularity while remaining honest about the realities of being an emerging punk band breaking into an indie scene, when they are often fetishized for being POC, trans and queer, yet shit on for the same reasons? Why did they have to play the Turnstile gig at 7:30 p.m. when the doors were opening and the lines were still slowly emptying into the room, because of overzealous security? We discussed that a lot on our triborough adventure to Coney Island, Brooklyn from fancy lower Manhattan. So much potential, and so many potential setbacks.

