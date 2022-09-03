If there’s one thing the editors at CREEM love, it’s a nice roomy photo spread where we can kick off our shoes and let the images do the talking. We are all so very, very tired.

As CREEM juggles trying to relax with pondering our own obsolescence, we figure this might be a good time to introduce you to Sacha Lecca. Growing up a shy kid in Queens, Lecca came from a photo-heavy family, with a pair of parents who shuttled around the globe to capture fashion runways. Receiving his first Nikon before he was a teen, Lecca began shooting and eventually landed on music as his preferred subject; it was a way to go to the show and still remain anonymous. After years of capturing some of the wildest gigs, Lecca’s work began to get noticed, eventually ending up in countless magazines, album layouts, and merch by bands the world over.