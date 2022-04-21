This week’s Rock-a-Ramas were written by Mandy Brownholtz, Dan Morrissey, Zachary Lipez, Grace Scott, and Maria Sherman. Read last week’s reviews here.

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

I once met a lady who claimed to be a broken glass wrestler for Ozzfest. She and other women wrestlers would wear some heavy metal variation of wrestling onesies (the style associated with the genre of music, not, like, plate mail armor) and they’d do the usual choreographed passion plays for the (not insignificant) overlap between Ozzfest and WWE fans. There’s only one difference between what they did and what normal wrestlers did: she and her peers did their wrangling on a thin bed of broken glass.



I asked her what the trick was, how they avoided getting cut up but by all that, you know, broken glass. She looked at me like I was asking if working at the box making factory ever got boring and said, “There is no trick. We just get cut a lot.”



It occurs to me now that the trick may have been that she was making the whole thing up; that there’s no such thing as broken glass wrestling. I’m not googling it though. I’m worried enough about how disconnected we are from nature. Packaged pork chops in grocery stores are enough, I don’t think I can take it, if it turns out that no one ever wrestled on shards of broken bottles at Ozzfest.—Z.L.

Kris Kristofferson, Live at Gilley’s - Pasadena, TX: September 15th, 1981

Convoy is a 1978 movie directed by Sam Peckinpah and starring Kris Kristofferson. It’s kind of an anti-cop movie, weirdly prescient about right wing politics, and it has the greatest fight scene ever.—G.S.

Findom, Pay, Pig

The United Kingdom has fallen, might as well make some killer fake-jazz punk/no wave about the end of days, the hypocrisy of those in positions of power, and toxic sludge that consumes all who live under systemic racism (and that’s all of us, sweetheart.) Those issues—among others, like psychosexual servitude and class—abound on Findom’s tape, and I’m here for it. I love this release so much.—M.S.

John Legend, Legend

I won’t pretend to be immune to the pleasures of John Legend’s silky baritone—I am a person with a heart and ears and feelings, after all—but there is no reality were CREEM would be given an advance stream of this record, or that I could recommend it to anyone when the Findom tape is right there. You’ll hear these tracks in a Target soon enough, and frankly, there are worse things to listen to while loading up on bleach for the end of days.—M.S.

The Afghan Whigs, How Do You Burn?

When I was a copy editor for an entertainment mag in 2003, I went on a corporate booze cruise and got stuck in the bathroom with a coked-up music critic. I told him I could never review an album because a lot of times I’ll hate something at first and then end up being obsessed with it. He told me he listens to tracks 1, 2, and 8 one time each and then writes the review.



So, okay, here we go: How Do You Burn? I listened to track 1, sounds pretty good—you wanna start with a good one, so that makes sense. Track 2, also not bad, I figure they had to show that track 1 wasn’t a fluke. Track 8 I’m not sure about, I should’ve listened to it more than once.—D.M.

Preoccupations, Arrangements

Preoccupations have had a good band name for almost twice as many years as they had a dumb band name. They (still) make extremely well-crafted and thoughtful post-punk of the Chameleons’ school.



I once had a piece rejected by a journal because the editor, a fellow aging ex-coke head/perpetual hipster, found my writing too similar to his own, but different in all the ways he didn’t like. I appreciated his honesty. Somewhat. I’d have appreciated publication and the $500 a lot more though.



If I had that $500 now, I’d give half of it to Preoccupations. Us near-geniuses need to stick together.—Z.L.

Santigold, Spirituals

You know how “they” say if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all? I think alternatively, if you only have nice things to say, maybe just say that. All I got is: this album is very good, top to bottom. Tight, compelling, highly danceable beats; textured and auditorily interesting vocals. It’s stacked vibes that take you on a journey up, down, all over the place, much like a great DJ set packaged smartly onto a single record. What else is there to say? Rock-A-Rama don’t owe you shit, least of all snark just for the sake of it. A++.—M.B.