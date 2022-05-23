We’ve partnered with some of our favorite websites to bring you each scene’s best upcoming bands, diving beneath the surface to give you a glimpse of tomorrow. In this monthly check-in with our friends at No Echo, we get the scoop on names like Fixation, Mugger, World of Pleasure, and so much more. Check out last month’s column here.



The world might be racing towards an extinction event, but hey, at least the hardcore music scene is alive and well!



Fixation’s The Secrets We Keep LP stayed in regular rotation at No Echo HQ last month. The Philly band features musicians who have also played in Chemical Fix, Drowse, and Wild Red; these hardcore wizards keep most of the songs under the two-minute mark, which is a chef’s kiss-worthy move around these parts.



Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas: "Leave it to me to finally become the front person for a hardcore band at 40-years-old, but here we are,” vocalist Anna Troxell told me, when I chatted with her about her new band, Mugger. Formerly of Philly shoegazers Creepoid, Anna’s latest endeavor strikes a tasty balance between blown-out hardcore and gothy punk.

Metallic hardcore doesn’t get much better than the vegan straightedge (xvx) duo World of Pleasure, on their latest EP. “I didn’t want to sugarcoat the anger I feel towards people who pay to kill animals for their own gain," singer Jess Nyx (also of Mortality Rate), told me about World of Pleasure’s blunt lyrical style.



Staying on that musical (and lifestyle) wavelength, A Knife in the Dark’s One Way Needle brought storming straight edge hardcore in the same fine spirit as Bridge Nine Records’ Foundation did a decade ago. And over in Newcastle, Australia, delinquents Grout dropped a 4-track heater of fist-fighting music for the whole family to enjoy.

On the fast and furious tip, Delco MF’s debut EP featuring the unhinged vocal stylings of the Keystone State’s punk legend Jim Shomo (Loose Nukes, Dark Thoughts) blessed our mailboxes.



With its Midnight-meets-Warcry guitar riff blitzkrieg, The War to End All Wars from Canadian outfit Voltage is one of the best hardcore demos to come out this summer. Well, so far.



Now, you may find yourself wondering, “Hey, No Echo guy, how about the melodic stuff?” I got you! Stockholm, Sweden’s Feels Like Heaven finds musicians from Speedway and Blood Sermon serving up tunes both the emo set and moshers will love. Stateside, Slight Return debuted with an EP that imagines what Embrace would have sounded like if they were an '80s college rock band.



And as for the future-leaning stuff: Milwaukee ruffians Big Laugh signed to Revelation Records, who will be releasing their debut LP in the coming months. Mindforce teased their forthcoming New Lords album with a tasty track called “Survival Is Vengeance.”

So many new hardcore bands, so little time! Have you heard the Defective Chain demo yet? It’s got dudes from Field of Flames and Primal Rite paying tribute to the hallowed Japanese hardcore style Bastard and Death Side put on the map. NYC-via-Cali miscreants Rose Glass (not the Saint Maud director/filmmaker, but that would be sick) joined the Toxic State Records family with a demo that sounds like it was recorded in a prison yard.



Heaven’s Gate is comprised of dudes from Municipal Waste, Warthog, Horsewhip, and Cannibal Corpse playing that speedy shit, and you’ve got to hear it. Sadly, the band members will not be donning identical black shirts, sweatpants, and Nike Cortez kicks when they perform live, but we can dare to dream.