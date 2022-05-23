Need more goth? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



The first rule of being a goth is deny, deny, deny.



“I hate labels,” says Jonny Slut, whose actual surname is Melton, over a phone call on WhatsApp. “They’re not good because they restrict you.” That’s rich, coming from the accidental crowned prince of goth, but it’s understandable. The subculture is full of deniers: one must not admit to their gothiness in order to be goth (our curmudgeon bat boss Andrew Eldritch of Sisters of Mercy is one of the more vocal ones: “I’m not interested in what goths think.”) Confusing, I know.



The second rule of goth is that you absolutely must know who Slut is—and worship him—as he, alongside a few mainstays like Eldritch, are the very basis in which such exorbitant goth labels derive. If you don’t know Slut’s name, you’ve certainly seen his photo on the internet, or in books, or on goth club flyers, as he is goth’s visual blueprint. In photos, Slut’s backcombed masterpiece of a deathhawk teeters towards the sky, grounded by sharp cat eyes and even more angular deathbrows. Though it might seem less shocking now, the look was then completely his own.

Photo by Jonny Slut How to style one of your mum's old tops, 101.

In September 1982, Slut attended a Bauhaus concert in London and, right then and there, decided to never return to his small hometown of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire. It was a pivotal year for the scene as the Batcave, goth’s most infamous club, opened its coffin doors and became the catwalk for Slut to strut his most provocative outfits. Much like Bauhaus’ frontman Peter Murphy—with his extravagant theatrics and a dark sort of dandyism onstage—Slut’s parade of rubber and feathers overtop conspicuously placed ripped fishnets stole the show.



And it didn’t take long, literally one month after moving to London, for Slut to be recruited as the synth player-cum-debutante of Batcave’s house band, Specimen (the club was run by the singer of Specimen, Olli Wisdom, with help by guitarist, Jon Klein). Slut’s addition to Specimen added that extra oomph—it was the finishing touch. And despite the band’s lack of mainstream popularity (who wants that, anyway?), their 1983 mini LP, Batastrophe, brought them recognition among the U.K.'s darkly inclined underground circuit. The album was equal parts glam and grit with the club playlist mainstays “The Beauty of Poisin” and “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” but by 1985, the band moved on without Slut. But that’s okay, he had moved on, too.



The spectacle of Slut in his handmade fetish regalia—the androgynous alien in the goth goulash of textures—stands alongside the Batcave’s legacy: one does not go without the other, much like goth certainly does not exist without their influence. So we’ve set out to get Slut’s own words on those decisive years spent in the dimly lit, cobwebbed recesses of goth’s birthplace (even though, in true goth fashion, he should deny it all.)

Photo by Jenny C. Bill No juggalos allowed.

CREEM: Well, it's like the chicken or the egg… which came first: you or goth?



JONNY SLUT: Cluck, cluck, cluck!



To me, goth didn’t really exist back in 1982, which was when I joined the whole Batcave-Specimen thing. Obviously, there was music coming out—lots of Banshees and Bauhaus and the Birthday Party—there were bands that were exploring the darker aspects of life.



But as a term, goth wasn't really banded around. I think someone described Joy Division's sound as “gothic,” but it really wasn't a term that was banded around back then. I remember around 1983, there was a move to try and label whatever was happening around, specifically the underground club scene as something. There was [an in]famous Richard North article about “positive punk” in the NME. That was the label they tried to give some sort of scene, but it didn't really stick, because it wasn't a particularly great label.



You mentioned bands who took to darker sides of life—was that also your m.o., before you entered the Batcave scene? Were you interested in darker things?



Not necessarily. As much as I liked all that, I was really into the Virgin Prunes, they were huge for me, and bands like the Rezillos. I liked anything with a bit of color and a bit of effervescence to it, as well. There was a big part of me that was a moody teenager, and I grew up in a rural environment, so I did feel quite isolated. I wasn't anywhere near a city, and when I left college, I had a year where I felt extremely on my own. So I guess that all feeds into it.



But also, that was the kind of music that was around. Whatever was happening and whatever was hot, band wise, seemed to be touching on all those themes. Whether it was Echo and the Bunnymen or any of those bands were dealing with those aspects of life, I think.

Photo by Linda Rowell Here's a pic of Jonny Slut performing at the Titanic Club, in Mayfair, London on July 30, 1983, or as we like to call it, "Goth-ham, U.K."

Did you like the Virgin Prunes mostly because of their performativity, how odd they were?



I remember that I saw a tiny picture of them in a magazine called Record Mirror, and I just knew I was gonna love them. I hadn't heard their music, but because they had black stars painted on their faces, I knew I was going to love them from that small picture. That's what sort of first grabbed my attention. I remember finding it hysterical that [when] a Virgin Megastore DJ in London, Oxford Street, put their record on, both staff and shoppers in the shop pleaded for them to take it off and never play it again. It was a bit of a challenging lesson for your casual High Street shopper.



That’s hilarious.



Honestly, they were life changing. I saw them for the first time on Halloween in 1982 and I had been in London for less than a month. I saw them play at Heaven [another goth nightclub] and it was just astonishing. It was thrilling; it was frightening. I'd never seen anything like it before and the audience didn't know how to react. No one dared to get near the front because [Prunes’ members] Gavin [Friday] and Guggi were so confrontational and awesome. I don't think I would be the same person I turned out to be had I not seen them.



Basically you were drawn to things that frightened other people—anything that was confrontational. Kind of like the punk spirit, except a bit more spooky.



Or something really provocative. You know, the Virgin Prunes were two strapping men in, essentially, women's clothing with Gavin in his white and black matriarch dress and Guggi in a softer, white wedding dress. It was very powerful and sexual. It wasn’t overtly gay or anything, it was just a bit of a mindfuck with lots of simulated sex and violence.

It was very powerful and sexual… was just a bit of a mindfuck with lots of simulated sex and violence.

Obviously your look at the Batcave was confrontational. And you're kind of like the goth icon…



Yeah, but I didn’t know it at the time!



You are one of the most recognizable people from the scene back then.



Which is nice. It was a strong look, it was a strong hairstyle—and I was the youngest in Specimen. That's the kind of thing that made a difference because I was only 19 and the rest of the band were around 25 years old. I was definitely more of a club kid than a musician because I spent most of my time on the Batcave dance floor. My friendship circle was all 17 to 20-year-olds, it was my formative years.



Did you have an idea in your head for your look each night? Or was there something you were inspired by?



No, not really. I'd never planned my makeup, I'd do it on the night. But there wasn't much of a crossover between my day and nighttime look. Obviously, the nighttime look was a bit more extreme, but it wasn't that different to how I was walking around day-to-day.



Did you get compliments on the street?



A lot of taxis wouldn't stop for me. I never really had much trouble on the street—I felt a lot safer in London than I ever did in the town I grew up in, that's for sure. I went to one gig at a club and men were supposed to wear a jacket, shirt, and tie. But [they] let me in as a girl. “You can’t come in as a bloke, but we’ll let you in as a girl.”



That’s incredible!



They had to convince themselves that I was female for me to cross their threshold, which was kind of fun.

Photo by Jenny C. Bill Needs more straps.

In terms of what you would wear, did you have any materials that you were particularly drawn to?



I started with the couture rubber stuff because BOY was starting to sell the rubber fetish wear, lots of black vests and rubber trousers. I was wearing a rubber top on the cover of Flexipop Magazine. The designer of that top, Theresa Coburn, phoned me up and asked me if I wanted her to make me any more outfits and that’s how we met. She worked exclusively with rubber and leather at the time, which were two of my favorites, with a little bit of lace in there as well.



But latex was kind of my favorite because Theresa was very much into using it in different ways from how it was normally used. It wasn't just particularly about fetish wear. She made me a cat costume with a big elephantine rubber tail with a thousand studs in it, and it held on to my body with a harness. She also made me a spider's web cape thing and a rubber marabou feather catsuit. I guess it was fetish imagery but with a playful kind of injection.



Why do you think goth and fetish go so well together?



It's the dark aesthetic, you know, black! Also at the time in London, there were a lot of fetish clubs happening. There was [the fetish nightclub] Skin Two, so there was a big crossover. Around that time, you'd get the fetish crowd at the Batcave but you'd also—which was a great thing—get the psychobilly crowd and the ex-New Romantic crowd. It was a very good mix of people.



Where did you source your clothes? Were they gifts from designers or did you go shopping?



Six months before Theresa was making me stuff, I was at my parents house, dyeing my own clothes black in a bucket and painting my own t-shirts before I moved to London. I didn't really have access to great clothes. I used to send away for stuff from the back of music magazines, or occasionally come to London for shopping, but I didn't really have much access to stuff until I [moved] to London.



And when I turned up in London, I’d taken a few of my mum's lurex tops with me. My first few performances with Specimen, I was mainly wearing my mum's old clothes but I'd sort of chopped them in two pieces a bit. And I remember I’d source stuff from charity shops. There was an old brown afghan coat that me and my friend [photographer] Linda [Rowell], who I lived with at the time, cut up and made into these calf length trousers and painted them black. There was a big DIY element to my look for the first six months of being in London for sure.

Photo by Linda Rowell This club? It's hole-y ground. (This is a photo of Jonny Slut backstage at his first Specimen gig at Heaven in London, December 1982. He's wearing one of his mum’s tops and her old chain belt round his neck.)

Did you have any favorite songs you would listen to while you were getting ready to amp you up for going out as you were getting dressed?



The Virgin Prunes [...] album for sure. I’m trying to remember back to that first ever bedsit that I shared with Linda in London, so the Marc and the Mambas Untitled album was a big one for us. We listened to that a lot so that would be on in the background…or maybe Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Kiss In The Dreamhouse. They’re the albums I identify with those times.



How long did it take you to get ready before going out to the club?



Really not long. Twenty minutes?



Wow. Makeup, hair, and everything?



Well, my hair was always up. There wasn't that much of a difference between my day look and night look. So it didn't it didn't take long to tease the tangles out and get it vertical again.