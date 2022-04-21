Need more punk? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



Ten years ago, Warthog weren’t really friends.



Sure, they went to the same shows. Punk was thriving. But at that time in New York City, the scene was splintered. On one hand, you had the incredible Toxic State Records scene coming into its own, with bands like Crazy Spirit, Dawn of Humans, Perdition, and Hank Wood and the Hammerheads putting on exciting, unforgettable live shows in the raw punk tradition, with their own twist. On the other, you had bands like the Men and their friends Drunkdriver playing their own dark and twisted brand of hardcore. Somewhere inbetween were subscenes: from the power pop of Nude Beach to the straightforward hardcore of Nomos and CREEM. (We didn’t pay them; this is not a joke.) And that says nothing about the smaller, tighter scenes in nearby Long Island, Westchester, N.Y. and New Brunswick, N.J.



The members of Warthog were all up in the mix. But even after the band started, it took a while for everyone to get on the same page, to realize their different tastes in guitar tones, tempos, and breakdowns were extremely subtle and a little silly. And while I wouldn’t necessarily suggest that the band brought the New York punk scene together, New York did come together while they were around, and certainly did when Warthog became the hot band to check out.)



In the following interview, drafted from separate conversations with each band member and one conversation with all of them in the same room, Warthog (frontman Chris Hansell, drummer Ryan Naideau, bassist Mateo Cartagena, and guitarists Sully Sullivan and Mike Goo) muse on how the New York punk scene has changed, how their music writing changed, and by God, how they changed.

CREEM: Ten years ago in New York, there were different groups of people playing in different subgenres of punk bands. Like, thre were hardcore bands and dbeat bands, and there wasn’t necessarily a ton of overlap. Did Warthog single-handedly unify the New York punk scene when you guys started?



MATEO CARTAGENA: The scene [has been] extraordinarily united since. There hasn’t been any division since that happened, so you can thank us.



CHRIS HANSELL: We all went to the same gigs, but we all had slightly different backgrounds as far as bands we played in before. It’s because of the different backgrounds, and the different vibes we all have as people, coming together, that maybe makes [us] a bit chaotic, personality-wise. And we 100% get on each others’ last nerve all the fucking time. But because we all were cherry-picked from different, not super different, but different enough backgrounds to come together and make this unique thing is the best part of the band.



RYAN NAIDEAU: [Ten years ago] a lot of Sully’s crew was still Boston people. Dustheads [Goo and Naideau’s former band] at that point weren’t a band anymore. But Mike and I still hung out, and I would go see CREEM [Goo’s hardcore band], and whatever else was going on, or that he was playing in, around that time. Our decision to play music together was because we wanted to be in a band together again. But to have the other guys in there was just exactly that: to switch things up, to cross over into this other thing [the raw punk/Toxic State Records punk scene] that was happening, ‘cause we wanted in, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘Holy shit, I want to play shows like this.’ So it was an accidental “unite the scene” moment. And we didn’t unite anything. Everybody was like, ‘Who the fuck are these guys?’ about me and Mike. It took a couple years, honestly, before I became better friends with a lot of people from those bands [like Crazy Spirit, Hank Wood, Dawn of Humans, etc.], but that’s okay. I totally understand that, too. Your scene, and the people in your scene, is the most important thing ever. You can’t let it be tainted by people trying to get in on something. Especially when that thing is cool and popular, and everyone wants to be in that kind of band, and wants to be involved. You gotta be a little protective, so I got it.

Photo by Ben Trogdon So, uh, which one is Larry?

MIKE GOO: I think also getting older created that unity pretty naturally, too. The micro-scenes and niches that people care about in their early 20s are irrelevant by the time they’re in their late 20s and 30s and whatever. But I think Warthog, at least for us and our friends, was a growth moment on that front. Another example of this is: I was living at [unprintable punk warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn] just before Warthog began. I moved out just before Warthog started. And soon enough, Mateo would move in there. And that was a little bit of a shift in the culture of the place. Mateo used to be part of the kids that would stick around after the show was over and annoy the fuck out of everybody, spit beer all over the place, leave cans behind, and refuse to leave the building. I would be cleaning up after them. We were friends, or whatever, but we weren’t playing music together. And soon enough, we were playing in a band together, and he was moving into the place that I had been living in. So it was definitely a moment where people were getting over their micro-scene, niche genre shit. At least for us, doing something different.

And how has that progressed as the band has been around for ten years now?



MG: Warthog is this weird group of individuals that come from slightly different walks of life, present ourselves differently, and have [this] overlapping, extensive groups of friends. But I feel like every time Warthog goes to a town, each member has their own group of friends that show up that they’re friends with in that town. And that’s one of the weird things about this band: going on tour, which rarely happens, there’s this weird sociological effect. Ryan can be friends with coffee and indie rock people, and Chris will know noise people or pizza people, at this point. I’ll know the fucking nerds, Sully will have tattoo friends, and Mateo will stay up until eight in the morning drinking whiskey in someone’s backyard at a bonfire or whatever. And we all kind of do that, and it makes the band weirdly accessible to lots of different people in different social groups, which has always been a thing. It makes the band feel like this thing that people are a part of



One of my favorite parts about Warthog, musically, is the transitions and tempo changes. There feels like there are a lot of great moments in the silence and flourishes between different parts of a song. How do you guys write that stuff?



SULLY SULLIVAN: We talk about the Wawa sandwich maker, but the Warthog version when we’re making songs. “Oh yeah, this part’s kind of sick, but it’s dragging on.” And then, “What, are we just going to go back to the other riff?”



RN: You know when you go to Wawa or Sheetz or whatever, and you have the screen? You press “sandwich,” and then you press, like, fucking “bread,” “turkey,” “cheese,” and then you put on like 5,000 sauces, you know what I mean? It’s like that. It’s like, “Then add like another this, this, this, this, then add another thing of French fries, and blah, blah, blah.” Just making it so extremely insane that…that’s become the style.



MG: But there’s a lot of arguing and overthinking in the middle. There’s tons of overthinking.



MC: When we’re in the practice space, putting these things together, it takes forever.



SS: “Okay, let’s cut out this part, and just have bass and drums.” And we’ve got a little formula if you want to call it that, to put the stuff together. It seems like sometimes we’re just like, “Oh yeah, you know that other song where we did that one thing? Yeah, we’ll do that. And then that other song where we do a different thing? Well, we’ll do that but mix the two together” kind of thing. Extra cheese, extra hot sauce.

It’s Hoagiefest every day. And how do all of your musical influences, punk and rock ‘n’ roll and metal and whatever else, play into that?



RN: There’s always either going to be a little tiny bit of a riff that calls back to the beginning of the song, or a pause with some crazy shit, and a solo, and then it goes to the next spot. Or Sully always suggests more classic rock n’ roll moments at those parts, which I always think are really cool, like a stomping AC/DC thing for a second, or a Motörhead thing.



SS: Wayne Kramer of MC5 used to say, “If you’ve got 10 songs, take the best parts of those songs and make three songs.” And that’s what we end up doing.

How has your life changed, how has Warthog changed, and how has the world changed in the last ten years?



CH: So much has changed. I feel like a completely different person than I was in 2012, you know? But that’s [true of] anybody that ages 10 years. If you feel like you’re in the same place as you were 10 years ago, that’s not good. Obviously the world is falling apart, but it’s always been falling apart. When has it not been falling apart? And then, yeah, the last two years, and being inside and all that, it’s psycho. It’s psycho that we even got to play this ten year anniversary show. I don’t know, man, my life’s pretty different. But I still hang out with a lot of the same people, still playing in the same band. [I’m] still obsessed with pizza, now I’m making it as opposed to just eating it. I’m just trying to pay my rent and do things that put a smile on my face, also while trying my best to be good to other people.



MC: So much. Yet not a lot, it seems. I think the internet has become this completely integrated part of punk in a kind of insane way. I feel like 10 years ago, it didn’t seem like that would happen, but it has. The punk and hardcore scenes are just different. They’re a little bit more uptight, and they’re more dependent on the internet. That kind of rubs off on some of the bands, because you have a lot of bands that are very same-y. But that was also a thing, too, [back then] so I don’t know. I lived at [unprintable punk warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn] for like eight years, so almost this whole decade, and just moved out not that long ago. So that’s different. As people in Warthog, we’ve grown the way anybody else would grow in a decade. We’re more sure of what we want, and even if we’re not, we’re not just doing the same bullshit. Hopefully. And even when we are, we’re doing it intentionally, and it’s fun.

Photo by Ryan Muir. Moments before Warthog realized that they are not an indie rock band, and there's no need to pose for a moody, black-and-white photo.

MG: A lot has changed about my life in the last 10 years. Warthog has been a consistent thing. I think in part because I live where I live [outside of NYC], my life is less absorbed in the world that Warthog is a part of. I exist in different spaces detached from that. I love punk stuff, but I think the punk scene can be a little self-absorbed and think it’s actually more important in the grand scheme of things than it is, in terms of its political relevance or social relevance. It’s obviously immensely important to people that find it. But I think to broader communities outside of it, less so.



RN: It feels like even though it’s been a really long time, it’s gone by pretty fast. And it feels like our ascent to where we’re at now, how we’re regarded, and how many people like us happened…not overnight. But that process was sped up, versus the first five years of the band. And I think that has a lot to do with more people getting into punk, more people being exposed to it, more people starting bands, the internet and Instagram and all that shit. We went all-in on everything, and I think that just paid off because we were smart about how we did everything. So I guess the answer is it feels really good, and it was a lot of hard work that we all collectively put in, in our different ways. Even if it was somebody being like, “No, that idea is fucking stupid.” There’s nicer ways to say that, but it’s good that it was said, and that we didn’t do certain things. I’m older, and I have a lot going on, a lot more than just playing in bands making up my entire identity. But even that said, I pretty much prioritize the band over anything else in my life right now. And I think partially that’s because it is going so well. I’m sort of in this YOLO zone with a lot of these offers that we’ve been getting. In another ten years, [I don’t know.] I’d be surprised if Warthog lasted another two years, or stayed relevant musically for another two years.

Photo by Ryan Muir. Ah, the windy apple!

SS: I feel like in the last few years, I live more in the present, and maybe that’s a getting older thing. I used to feel like I was always prepping for the future. I know that doesn’t sound punk; I’m not putting money into a 401k or anything like that. But everything was moving forward, and you got to put everything in order to move forward with whatever you’re into, even just being in punk bands. [You think,] “Okay, I’ve got to do this and that.” COVID made people, for better or worse, get a better grip on mortality. And even before COVID, in 2019, there was a fire in my house. I wouldn’t say I’m a hoarder by any means; I don’t think that’s the correct term. But I do appreciate stuff, and so I have a lot of it. And the fire in my house in 2019 really messed up a lot of my stuff. It made me wonder, “What am I storing all this stuff for? For the future? I’m not going to own a house.” When I was younger, a lot of the punk bands I would listen to and held in high esteem talked about this [Orwellian] 1984-style future. It almost sounded like a conspiracy theory, when you were trying to convince people of this and that. And it’s just become too real with. It kind of just makes you have to live in the present, and at least appreciate where you’re at now. Because it just seems like stuff’s just going to get—not to sound pessimistic—but things are going to just continue to…not be good. You just got to live in the present.