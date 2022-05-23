Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

NAME: Anaiah, Satchel, Chris Braxton, Des.

AGE: 22 - 75.

FROM: Satchel, Pasadena, Oxnard, Long Beach. That means “California.”

OCCUPATION: Powerviolence Rock Stars. Real Ass N*gga.

HOBBIES: Showering.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: George Clinton’s Autobiography, Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?: A Memoir. Central Avenue Sounds: Jazz in Los Angeles. The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Opening for the satanic Brian Wilson, Sasami.

QUOTE: "Hard work pays off, dreams do come true, bad times don't last but bad guys do."—Razor Ramon

PROFILE: “Rock n Roll for Real Ass N*ggas.”

Always say “Boy Howdy!”

More Fresh Creem

CREEMAINS

The Last British Man With Charisma

ROCK-A-RAMA

A Direct Descendant of 4Chan

T.L.C. Runway

How Much Is That Hardcore Band in the Window? The One With the Overpriced Merch?

EXTRA CREEM

Dungeons, Boudoirs, and Bondage Wear

View All Fresh

CREEM #01 coming Sept. 15

Subscribe to CREEM

CREEM Magazine is back. Because rock music is alive and well, and it deserves better coverage.

Get The First Issue

The creem magazine archive

Every page from every issue—discover why CREEM was the most feared music magazine in the world.

CREEM cover 1986

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover December 1977
Thank you for shopping with us

Lester Bangs ‘Detroit Sucks’ Photo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream front
CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream back

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

Original Boy Howdy! T-Shirt

$30

Fan Club Price: $24

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank
CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank close up

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank

$35

Fan Club Price: $28

Shop Now

The Creem Newsletter

Exclusive words, pictures, videos, music, and other CREEMtaminated content all for free.