NAME: Anaiah, Satchel, Chris Braxton, Des.
AGE: 22 - 75.
FROM: Satchel, Pasadena, Oxnard, Long Beach. That means “California.”
OCCUPATION: Powerviolence Rock Stars. Real Ass N*gga.
HOBBIES: Showering.
LAST BOOK YOU READ: George Clinton’s Autobiography, Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?: A Memoir. Central Avenue Sounds: Jazz in Los Angeles. The Bell Jar.
LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Opening for the satanic Brian Wilson, Sasami.
QUOTE: "Hard work pays off, dreams do come true, bad times don't last but bad guys do."—Razor Ramon
PROFILE: “Rock n Roll for Real Ass N*ggas.”
Always say “Boy Howdy!”
