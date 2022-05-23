NAME: Anaiah, Satchel, Chris Braxton, Des.



AGE: 22 - 75.



FROM: Satchel, Pasadena, Oxnard, Long Beach. That means “California.”



OCCUPATION: Powerviolence Rock Stars. Real Ass N*gga.



HOBBIES: Showering.



LAST BOOK YOU READ: George Clinton’s Autobiography, Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?: A Memoir. Central Avenue Sounds: Jazz in Los Angeles. The Bell Jar.



LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Opening for the satanic Brian Wilson, Sasami.



QUOTE: "Hard work pays off, dreams do come true, bad times don't last but bad guys do."—Razor Ramon



PROFILE: “Rock n Roll for Real Ass N*ggas.”



Always say “Boy Howdy!”