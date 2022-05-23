NAME: Nicholas Wood. Kat Day.
AGE: Older than Ian Brown’s bucket hat, younger than the sun.
FROM: Manchester. Not to be confused with “Madchester.” Not trying to make any critics and/or music nerds feel bad. It’s…fine. It’s just that, it’s a bit...you know. Seriously, it’s not a big deal. It’s just that, you know…look, not trying to be difficult. Why are you sulking? OK. Fine. Fuck it. We’re from Madchester. Hilarious. A reference. Look, we’re even doing a little dance. So mad, us! Just a couple of kooks from ‘Chester. Happy? Good. Great. GREAT.
OCCUPATION: Minimal synth maximizers.
HOBBIES: Translating all 688 pages of Sweet Dreams: The Story of the New Romantics into Latin. Just in case.
LAST BOOK YOU READ: The Bell Jar.
LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: We saw a hippogriff!
QUOTE: “You can’t spell ‘KVB’ without ‘k,’ ‘v,’, or ‘b.’”
PROFILE: The KVB make sophisticated Electronic Body Music. Or is it primal synth-pop? Actually Good Shoegaze? Pick your poison. Either way you take it, the result is a heaven of sorts: the KVB have been making causticly blissful music for over a decade. And the duo's love of pop and succinct songcraft has made it all feel like a pleasant blur.
