NAME: Finn, Cen, Justin, Steve.

AGE: 26, 28, 28, 25.

FROM: Hudson Valley, NY. Triangulated at the exact midpoint between Storm King, the Poughkeepsie Matchbook Romance Memorial Water Park, and a brewery, probably.

OCCUPATION: Cleric, Fighter, Magic User, Half-elf Thief.

HOBBIES: Writing fanfic based on Curve’s “Horror Head” video, collecting vintage fisheye lenses, rolling drunks as they leave Club Helsinki.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection. The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: We built a combination botanical garden/pedalboard. It smells like jasmine.

QUOTE: “‘Pheurton Skeurto?’ More like Phuck-ton of Sickness-to!’”

PROFILE: Growing up in an undisclosed location within the wilds of Hudson Valley, Soul Blind were mesmerized by the ‘90s alt-rock played on local radio. Now, as full grown, heavy-vibe shoegazers, the band takes those influences—along with the spirit of the hardcore scene that has given Soul Blind so much support—and crafts a raucous and emotional soundtrack for kids just not enduring their adolescence. And everyone else.

