Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

NAME: Kat, Malachi, Cole, Bailey.

AGES: 24–27.

FROM: Santa Cruz/San Jose, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Living in a van

HOBBIES: Makeup; weed; reading; surfing; skating; record collecting

LAST BOOK YOU READ: In Defense of Ska and The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Living in a van. “Breaking your fucking face tonight” at Madison Square Garden

QUOTE: “Eggs.”

PROFILE: Led by the raspy vocals of Kat Moss, Scowl take an approach that is almost entirely nihilistic, destructive hardcore punk, save for the wildly interesting nod to ’90s alt along the way. For fans of everything from Hoax to Agnostic Front, and all things snarling. Plus, if you like pop, there’s occasionally a real pretty Turnstile part.

Always say “Boy Howdy!”

More Fresh Creem

ROCK-A-RAMA

A Direct Descendant of 4Chan

Kill City

Bad Torture Porn and Worse Suffocation Thievery

CREEM Cache

P.S. I Love You

EXTRA CREEM

A Journey to the Center of the Universe

View All Fresh

The creem magazine archive

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover December 1977

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover 1986

CREEM #01 coming Sept. 15

Subscribe to CREEM

CREEM Magazine is back. Because rock music is alive and well, and it deserves better coverage.

Get The First Issue

The Creem Newsletter

Exclusive words, pictures, videos, music, and other CREEMtaminated content all for free.