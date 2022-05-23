NAME: Brian DaMert, Vanessa Rae Robinson, Brian Tarney, Delano Duran.
AGE: And I'm not the kind that likes to tell you/Just what you want me to/You're not the kind that needs to tell me/About the birds and the bees... years old.
FROM: Los Vangelis.
OCCUPATION: Luring instigation, her spell is captivating/Black silk stocking black silk stocking/Provoking whip, lash lash, please stop smoking/Black silk stocking, black silk stocking. You know.
HOBBIES: We want to multiply, are you gonna do it/I know you're qualified, are you gonna do it/Don't be so circumscribed, are you gonna do it/Just get yourself untied, are you gonna do it. Are you getting it?
LAST BOOK YOU READ: The Bell Jar.
LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: And you wanted to dance so I asked you to dance/But fear is in your soul/Some people call it a one night stand but we can call it paradise. Come on!
QUOTE: "¿A quién le importa?"
PROFILE: You can’t make sunstroke darkwave unless you’re willing to wear black leather to the beach. And Sacred Skin, the L.A. synthpop duo/collective, know a thing or two about wearing black leather to the beach. They also know what made new wave/new romantic music so seductive in the first place: that it was as sexy as it was spoooooky, and that's why the band makes '80s body rock with a vivacious quality as rare as a punctual coke dealer. Like the house band at a Santa Carla (google it) discotheque, Sacred Skin dig the bright lights of the city as much as they live for the nightlife.
Always say “Boy Howdy!”
