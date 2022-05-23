NAME: Dracula O and Justin.
AGE: 369 years old/Jesus' age when he died.
FROM: Nuke York.
OCCUPATION: Sex symbol and mover/drugs.
HOBBIES: Cat-petting, Fangoria magazines, bodega loosies.
LAST BOOK YOU READ: Goosebumps, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Played Puerto Rico/opened up a new DIY space.
QUOTE: "Laugh now, morbid later."
PROFILE: Take the witchy end of synth-pop, add a dash of punk urgency, stir it in a cauldron with freestyle music, and you’ll have some idea of what this NYC-area duo are conjuring. Frontman Dracula O is a showman and ringleader, guiding the crowd through a sweaty and kinetic dance groove over pulsing synth beats.
Always say “Boy Howdy!”