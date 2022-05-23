NAME: Dracula O and Justin.

AGE: 369 years old/Jesus' age when he died.

FROM: Nuke York.

OCCUPATION: Sex symbol and mover/drugs.

HOBBIES: Cat-petting, Fangoria magazines, bodega loosies.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: Goosebumps, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Played Puerto Rico/opened up a new DIY space.

QUOTE: "Laugh now, morbid later."

PROFILE: Take the witchy end of synth-pop, add a dash of punk urgency, stir it in a cauldron with freestyle music, and you’ll have some idea of what this NYC-area duo are conjuring. Frontman Dracula O is a showman and ringleader, guiding the crowd through a sweaty and kinetic dance groove over pulsing synth beats.

Always say “Boy Howdy!”