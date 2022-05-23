NAME: Steve Marino, Tommy Cantwell, Justice Tripp, Taylor Madison.



AGE: All of us are in our thirties, or as we like to call it, “halfway done.”



FROM: Turnstile’s hometown.



OCCUPATION: Teen Idols.



HOBBIES: Collecting John Waters/Divine/Mink Stole memorabilia.



LAST BOOK YOU READ: The Bell Jar.



LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Transcribing our song “All the Way Dumb” to be performed by a string quintet.



QUOTE: “Avant bubblegum pop made by ex-(and current) hardcore dudes will never die, but you will.”



PROFILE: Angel Du$t are scene veterans who went down a Lemonheads/Raspberries rabbithole and decided they liked it there. They make the kind of inventive and sideways guitar pop-rock that can only come from rockers who know enough to distrust cliche—while remaining earnest enough to know that pop is best approached with wide eyed wonder. Their last album, 2021’s YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, is aptly named; it sounds like one of those Best Of CDs you’d get for $5.99 at a truckstop, one that wouldn’t leave the car stereo until you saw the ocean.



Always say “Boy Howdy!"