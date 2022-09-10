With his messy leonine mane and finely chiseled features, Brett Morgen looks as much like a rock star as the subjects he trains his manic eye on. Think a younger Wayne Coyne without the suits, or John Hiatt in his prime.

Unconventional bordering on revolutionary in his approach to filmmaking, he’s a collagist, a fantabulist, and a seer. Notorious for the amount of research he does, Morgen begins his projects by combing through every bit of media he can find, sifting through artifacts, ephemera and intimate archival material, personal diaries, and photographs. He reads every book written (in chronological order) on his subject until a pattern emerges and he is able to extricate the person from the legend.